The Great: Another advancement for the series about Catherine the Great starring Elle Fanning

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


“The Great” it is called the new series for Hulu that will explore the life of one of the greatest emperatrices: Catherine the great and her mandate in Russia, production for the who this week presented a new trailer.

The production, with obvious tints of satire, it delves into the how it came the ascent of the protagonist, going from a “nobody” to be the regent who was for more time on the throne of that country.

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Houltalso have a dash of the praised writer of “The Favourite” Tony McNamara, “The Great” will debut in the May 15, in the united States.




