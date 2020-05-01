The Great: Another advancement for the series about Catherine the Great starring Elle Fanning

“The Great” it is called the new series for Hulu that will explore the life of one of the greatest emperatrices: Catherine the great and her mandate in Russia, production for the who this week presented a new trailer.

The production, with obvious tints of satire, it delves into the how it came the ascent of the protagonist, going from a “nobody” to be the regent who was for more time on the throne of that country.

Starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, also have a dash of the praised writer of "The Favourite" Tony McNamara, "The Great" will debut in the May 15, in the united States.








