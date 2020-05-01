Simona Halep: “Without fans, tennis is different”

The regularity is a treasure very precious thing in the world of tennis, and even more so on the women’s tour, where it shines by its absence, even among the best. The alternations in the positions of honor are constant, but that in the first posts, it always appears the name of Simona Halepa player of ten within the tracks, and another ten out of them. The Romanian has reviewed all the news of the world of tennis, and confessed to be against returning to the circuit to play the tournament at the closed door.

The former world number one is shown against playing the tournament at the closed door: “I don’t think tennis without fans work. The atmosphere is what makes tennis a unique sport. The reason why the players love this sport lies above all in the passion that puts the spectators in the matches. Without fans, the tennis would be a sport completely different to what we have seen in all this time,” he confessed in statements collected by UbiTennis.

Simona Halep believes the calendar does not matter, because the people what they want is to be able to see again tennis: “A lot of people have shown their concern or indignation to see Roland Garros in the month of September, altering the calendar and the dispute of other tournaments. To be honest, I think it would be great if we could go back to watching tennis this year. September is still far away and I think that we still have some options to be able to return to play. Time will tell”.

The player Romanian believe that the Grand Slams should be the highest priority: “When everything is safe and we can travel at 100%, I think that the Grand Slams should be the great priority. Although some dates have been changed, I feel like I should give more priority to the big tournaments, because that would help all of the agencies on economic issues. I think that both the WTA, ATP and ITF should sit down and talk together”, said in statements collected by EuroSport.

As is living her confinement: “Both my boyfriend and I have decided to donate the figure of 30,000 euros for the battle against the coronavirus. It doesn’t matter the money that you donate, since that is an action that we have made of heart. I don’t like to announce these donations, but the doctors and many Romanian families in need of help to be able to combat this pandemic. I’ve been more than a month locked up at home, and echo is much less the power to go to the street with my friends to take something, or to travel half the world to be able to compete in the best tournaments of the circuit.”