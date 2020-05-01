Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova against the plan, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Tour tennis is closed for an indefinite period and the break sports, certainly will extend for many more months until the return of professional tennis. There is still the possibility of playing tennis at closed door in the short term.

However, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova are opposed to the idea of practicing sport without fans. Earlier, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic talked about playing tennis in front of stadiums empty. The two Goliaths of the sport were open to the idea of playing behind closed doors.

This will definitely help players of lower rank, who depend on the weekly gain to reach the end of the month. “Tennis without the presence of the fans is not working” – Simona Halep By contrast, Halep and Kvitova believe that the crowd is too important in an individual sport.

Halep explained that the tennis would be a “different sport” without fans and doesn’t want to play in front of the stands empty. “Fans of Tennis are what feed the sport, without them, the tournaments do not work …

we enjoyed a lot of the large scenarios due to the incredible passion that they bring to the fans. Otherwise, tennis would be a different sport, ” said Halep DPA International . According to his partner, Kvitova said: “I Think the fans are too important.

It is an individual sport, that is why the fans have that big an impact for us, ” Many sports leagues around the world are preparing to play in front of stadiums empty for several weeks, taking all the precautions health and safety for the athletes.

This will help to these links to avoid losing a considerable amount of money from the broadcasters. However, tennis is a little different to other sports. The large audience that attracts many sponsors is the main source of income for organizers of the tennis. Therefore, to play behind closed doors will not be an easy decision for the organizers.