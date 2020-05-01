Simona Halep and her boyfriend donate € 30,000 to help Romania to combat the crisis

Simona Halep and her boyfriend Toni Luruc decided to donate € 30,000 to help Romania to combat the crisis of coronavirus that has not yet reached its peak, at least in the Balkan country.

Halep and her future husband were affected by the great variety of problems that the romanians began to face after that began the pandemic. “It is true, and this is the amount, EUR 30,000. I don’t see the news, but I was at home with my boyfriend Tony, and we saw how difficult it is for everyone.

Both decided to donate […] No matter the amount, I have to donate. Wine of the heart. I don’t like to officially announce these donations. The doctors and the romanians need help, ” said Simona Halep during an interview for Digi Sport.

Simona Halep also talked about how he deals with the current situation, since it is isolated in her home in Bucharest. “I miss the fact that I can not go out with my friends, we can not get together.

I really liked going out to the city, to sit and laugh, and tell stories. I isolated completely. I have not found with anyone, I think that from the 9 of march, ” said Halep. The fact that I have been at home for 6-7 weeks, in one place, is something wonderful for me.

I have never done this. I sleep more and I can say that this is a whim, ” concluded the Romanian Simona Halep.