Sarah Michelle Gellar repeats dress at the Emmy after 20 years | News

When a garment is of good quality, if you know how to take care of, will last a lifetime. If not asked to Sarah Michelle Gellar – the mythical Buffy Vampire Slayer-. The actress of 41 years old has the same figure when I was 22.

Proof of this is that the actress carried the same dress the day of the Emmy in 1999 when she went to the gala. What the main difference? This year that Gellar saw it from the living room of the house.

In addition, instead of wear the stunning high heel sandals which led to the end of the nineties, he had some comfortable shoes to walk home – hair borreguito included- .

“List for the Emmy…on my couch (but very excited still). Vera Wang dress, slippers UGG and recording of my daughter”, wrote the actress along with the video.

In it we see first a couple of photos of Sarah in the ceremony of 1999 followed by a recording that appears today in the hall of her house with the dress.

Of course, the actress also takes the Emmy that he won. But did not do so this year. The actress took home the prized statuette in 1995 thanks to his role in “All My Children.