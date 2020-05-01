Sarah Michelle Gellar on the reboot of ‘Buffy vampire slayer’: “If there is more story, do so, but not with me”

Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t want to be Buffy. In an interview for the Huffington Post, the actress has made it clear that they do not want to be part of the reboot of the legendary series ‘Buffy vampire slayer’. “My history with Buffy about the horrors of adolescence has been told”, he said. “If there is another story to tell, I think that is amazing and may simply be traced to the original and people realize that it is not so good. If there is more story to tell, they do, but not me.”

Although Sarah has been disconnected from the universe of Buffy is thankful for what it has meant for her and for her career as an actress. He explained that “as an actress, all you want is to have a legacy. You want to make something that resonates, that means something, and to resist the passage of time. I’ve gotten this more than once and it is the best gift. Could retire tomorrow and be very happy because I got to Buffy, Kathryn (from ‘Cruel intentions’) and all their stories.”

Back to the old ways

In recent years, Sarah Michelle Gellar has been pretty secluded from the cameras. Took a lot of time without play any character on a regular basis, but it seems that returns to stay. Soon we will be able to see it in the series ‘Sometimes I Lie’, a story about the toxicity in the friendships of women that will produce alongside Ellen DeGeneres. Will also be present in ‘Other People’s Houses’, a series produced by the Fox is considered a mix between ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘Catastrophe’.

After appearing in 2013 on ‘The Crazy Ones’, decided to take a break and prepare to try different things. Thanks to it, he could devote himself to raising their two sons while throwing his food company Foodstirs and is finally ready to return to action. “I felt I could tell more stories. I took a break and now my company is running and my children spend the day in the school. It was about time.”