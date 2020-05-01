Olivia Wilde take you to the cinema, the story of the gymnast Kerri Strug | Olympic Games Atlanta 1996 | Usa | USA | USA VIDEO | nndc | Shows

The actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, who shined last year with his debut behind the camera “Booksmart” (2019), take you to the movies the story of Kerri Strug, a gymnast american who became one of the great protagonists of the Olympic Games (JJ.OO.) 1996 Atlanta.

With the title “Perfect” and based on the book “Landing On My Feet, A Diary Of Dreams” written by Strug and John P. Lopez, this film has just been bought by Searchlight Pictures after a bidding participated in by other companies like A24, Warner Bros. and Paramount. Strug left one of the moments most remembered of the JJ.OO. Atlanta 1996 when, despite being injured in an ankle, he made a last jump for the colt that would make a decisive contribution to the u.s. team take the gold medal.

The young man, who greeted the judges, hopping, and could not even walk after the jump, had to be helped by their coaches to leave the track and was carried in the arms of his coach to the ceremony of medals. These images became to Strug an icon in the united States for its total commitment and sacrifice in the sport.

Well known as an actress mainly for “House,” Wilde was one of the surprises of last year in the cinema with his debut as director in “Booksmart”, a dazzling comedy with a feminist who staged Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever.

“Booksmart” received the unanimous support of the criticism (it has a 97 percent positive reviews on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes), and, though he did not achieve a great success at the box office, took the prize for the best opera prima awards Spirit of independent film.

“Perfect” is not the only project that Wilde has between hands as a director, as it became known that he also wants to carry out the psychological thriller “Don’t Worry, Darling”.

