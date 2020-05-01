Olivia Munn will not be part of the new film of the ‘X-Men’

Actress Olivia Munn, who played the mutant ‘Psylocke’ in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, has revealed that his character will not be in the next film (‘Phoenix Dark’). And apparently everything is due to an incompatibility in your agenda.

“I was filming ‘The Predator’ in that time, so I didn’t have time to go to the shoot. Simply I will tell you that I am not in the movie,” said Munn, referring to his main role in the resumption of the franchise, ‘Predator’ of Shane Black.

The last time it appeared ‘Psylocke’ was at the end of Apocalypse, when he managed to shake off the yoke of the villain and escaped to find its destiny. Many fans assumed that it would follow the steps of ‘Storm’ and he would join the X-Men, but it seems not to be so.

On the ‘X-Men’ which he preferred not to talk more.

“I can not say more because the last time I spoke to sent me a note. I’m just not into this,” added the actress.