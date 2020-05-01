Olivia Munn or sexy geek of the actress of fashion

If we enumerate all the virtues of Olivia Munn you can spend the whole day writing. It is a model, actress, presenter and, above all, very nerdy. The own interpreter she has never hesitated to qualify as such, to the point of writing a famous book entitled Take that, Wonder Woman: The misadventures of a geek in Hollywood. Despite the fact that now identified it as a sensational actress and a real pibonazo, the great opportunity of the career Olivia Munn would come with his signing by the channel G4 to present the program of video game Attack of The Show. From there, his career would not cease to grow…

Crazy Night, Iron Man 2, Magic Mike, The Newsroom… It turns out that this woman is the most fun that we can find in the mecca of cinema. His comic roles and his public appearances tend to be a real show, but its enormous sensuality, and amazing physical also have earned him a place within the cinema of action. In fact, your Psylocke of X-Men promises to stay a long time among us. He has even had time to hunt down Predators in the reboot of Shane Black.

Attentive, because these are the reasons that have made the great Olivia Munn a true sex symbol.