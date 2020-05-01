Nikki Bella “prays every day” for his ex-John Cena is happy

Showbiz • 13 May 2019 – 08:45 AM

The exluchadora professional Nikki Bella has not had qualms in speaking with all luxury of details about the feelings she still has for the one who was her fiance, also a exluchador and now actor of success John Cena. In fact, the tv star has confessed that, since you are executed, their break up almost a year ago, he has been “praying every day” for your former spouse to be “happy” and for that both of you may move on as normally as possible: something that they seem to have finally gotten.

“I love to see that you have followed on with your life. I’m happy for him and I think that the decisions that we make have been successful. I needed to get away from it all and find myself again, because I thought that I had lost in the process,” explained Nikki in conversation with the journalists gathered at his last event.

“I’ve been literally praying every day to be happy, to find happiness that he could not have with me. And I say that with total sincerity. Remains a very close person for me and only wish him the greatest happiness in the world. And now it seems happy, which makes me me happy,” he insisted to his step by the annual festival organized by the association Best Buddies with the occasion of the celebration of Mother’s Day in the united States.

On the other hand, Nikki has brought out once more his side more cautious, noting that the romantic relationship that you enjoy today with dancer Artem Chigvintsev is still a romance “no strings attached” and, above all, without labels or expectations of the future: a dynamic very particular, however, contrasts sharply with the fact that both are already a season sharing a roof.

“But if he is building a house near mine, and he has already chosen to your own wardrobe”, has been revealed in the same interview, her sister, Brie, to which Nikki responded somewhat indignant: “you have Not chosen your wardrobe, as much a drawer. I said that there are no labels,” he joked.