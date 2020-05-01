Maddie Ziegler, the dancer from Sia meets 17 years

Photo: Reference.











Madison Nicole Ziegler, (born September 30, 2002) known professionally as Maddie Ziegler is a dancer and model a native of millionaire and famous in Pittsburgh. She is the daughter of Melissa Ziegler and Kurt Ziegler, the older sister of Mackenzie Ziegler and stepdaughter of Greg Gisoni.

She was a member of the Dance Company, Abby Lee (CDAL as an abbreviation in L. A and ALDC in E. U. A) since she started dancing at the age of 2 or 4 years. In Dance Momsshe was introduced in the episode “the Competition Begins” from the first season. Let the CDAL and the program in the sixth season. The reason why she and her family left the CDAL and the program, was to focus on new projects.

Maddie has become a celebritytheir recognition was thanks to the singer Siaas that she asked Maddie to appear in your video so-called “Chandelier“where Maddie was the dancer in the video.

Due to the great success of the video, Maddie became the dancer from Sia, and would appear in their next video, as “Elastic Heart”, “Big Girls Cry” and “The Greatest”.

Maddie describes herself as a perfectionist, does not like when things do not go as she wants, and when this happens, it is often altered. She, like the other girls, tends to be very sensitive.