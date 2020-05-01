Kylie and Kris Jenner do a large donation of disinfectant to medical of California

California, USA.- Provided support to physicians who care for patients with coronavirus (Covid–19), Kris and Kylie Jenner decided to make a generous donation of gel antibacterial to hospitals south California.

Kylie Skin has started the production of disinfectants for handsand the product will be sent to all workers that face directly to the Covid-19, in addition, the young entrepreneur will leave a special message in each bottle to provide encouragement.

Dedicated to the first responders who work to support our communities.”

Also, Kim Kardashian participated, by giving one million dollars along with Kylie, the sisters called on their followers to take fully seriously the measures of prevention and to pursue the social isolation for a time.