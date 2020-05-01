Kim Kardashian wore vintage dress for after party of the Oscars

The socialite was a guest at the after party of the Oscar-2020 organized by the magazine Vanity Fair.

He attended the hand of her husband Kanye West wearing a beautiful piece of vintage from the archives of the famous and late fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

The dress bears the title “The Oyster Dress” that translates as The Dress Clam shells, since that is the flight of your skirt we can see details that are created with silk-like folds of the mollusk.

This piece was one of the dresses central collection spring-summer 2003 the famed designer, the whole concept of the catwalk and the garments revolved around a story about a wreck (Shipwreck, its title in English), the garments showed influences marine customary in the mystical McQueen.

Apparently Kim he made a choice perfectly designed, since the 11 of February, we are 10 years since the death of the above-mentioned designer.

The gala of the Oscar this year was plagued with dresses of recycled and vintageas the suit Stella McCartney joaquin Phoenix, the Chanel Margot Robbie and Penélope Cruz, or the dress sustainable Louis Vuitton for Kaitlyn Dever.

It is well known that Alexander McQueen he showed an amazing passion for nature and the environment making them the inspiration of several of his shows and pieces that are now historic to the trendy.

Although it should be noted that the piece that wore Kim it is not the dress in the original, which is preserved under standards specific temperature and space in the Metropolitan museum, New York, it is rather a gift from your dear husband Kanyewho know his wife was a worshipper of the vintage pieces of fashion and do not hesitate to get a replica almost exact made-to-measure for her.