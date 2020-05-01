Khloé Kardashian: “I don’t know if it is only jodiéndo, but what you want, get it”

In advance of the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” you saw the socialite, Khloé Kardashianbeing the assistant to his mother. With the perfect attire for the job, the founder of Good American visited Kylie Cosmetics not as a guest over who is owed honor, on the contrary, as a worker more Will there be lack of staff or is it only rating? The thing is that the work had its highs and lows.

“ So, today I’m working for Kris Jenner; I have my shoes wizard posts, I have my fanny pack, I’m ready to put these hands to work “ said Khloé through a confessional. Even made a statement that many were not expecting: “I’m here to help and make the life of Kris Jenner is very easy,” said Kardashian. After so many fights and conflicts, it seems that the family is returning to form.

Khloé Kardashian turned out to be a good worker

After the entry that made the mother of True Thomsonthis was followed by undoubtedly the matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner. Without hesitation, or waiting time, his mother ordered him to fix the kits promotion Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Despite the fact that this was the first work entrusted to him, then this time of confinement, no doubt there will be hundreds of things to adjust to get back to “normal”.

Even though the tasks were effectively growing the sister of Kim assured before the cameras: “I Am aware of the things, I am great at this”. But nothing is so bad, after completing his first duties Kriss ordered Khloé try all the snacks in the office to make sure that it is fresh and worthy for their customers, unexpected, but happily it did.