Josh Brolin apologizes for not respecting social distancing

In this time of health emergency, it is essential that people follow the recommendations of the authorities. In the united States the disease has struck with greater ferocity and it needs the collaboration of all to achieve the control. Millions of people have taken the decision to stay at home in networks and condemns anyone who would break with the normal social distancing. Josh Brolin has done recently and he has turned to Instagram to offer an apology to his fans.

Don’t miss: This is the worst movie from Marvel according to the fans

Brolin it is famous in Hollywood for their interventions in such films as The Goonies – 68%, with No Place For the Weak – 94% and Deadpool 2 – 85%; in more recent years, he consecrated himself among the fans of the Movie Universe of Marvel for his role as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, and Avengers: Endgame – 95%; in addition, very soon we will see it in Dune with the role of Gurney Halleck. The last few times have been good for the actor of 52 years, however, a small slip-up related to the health crisis has led to repentance and forgiveness.

Through your account in Instagram, Brolin he shared a picture next to your family where you can see them in the middle of a visit in the home of his parents. They all wear mask, and it seems that they are having a nice day, but the above was enough to unleash a wave of unstoppable negative reviews against Josh, who has been seen in the obligation to delete the photo so as not to cause more controversy. Before the scene, the actor offered her apologies with a video, here are some of his words:

You know, sometimes it is hard to be honest. It is difficult to be honest and say: ‘Maybe I was wrong’, and I knew that that was in the air, not by the answers but because the answers brought me back to my own truth and it’s humiliating, man.

We invite you to read: Dune: First images reveal the characters of Zendaya, Josh Brolin and Jason Momoa

In his long apology, the actor spoke about the importance of being extremely careful with social distancing, in addition to appreciates that the people in networking, we have been reminded how vital it is to comply with the rules. The actor apologized to the public for not being sufficiently responsible, despite being using face cloths during the visit. A lesson that demonstrates to us the role that he has taken the rule of staying at home: we know that it is optional in the united States, but does not fulfill it means to suffer the consequences of conviction in networks.

Josh Brolin this is not the first celebrity from Marvel Studios to be the target of criticism for not respecting the distances social. In mid-march, Evangeline Lilly revealed on Instagram that he went on with his normal life despite the health crisis. He wrote that he was not willing to give up their freedom and their children were practicing their normal activities. Naturally the negative comments came in great amounts and days after submitted a long apology, claiming that he had incorporated health recommendations into their routine.

No one is safe from the global pandemic, especially in the united States, a country that has become the territory epicentre. According to the data of the World Health Organization, the nation presents more than 770 thousand cases of infection and more than 41 thousand deaths. Many industries have stalled and will not resume activities until further notice, including Hollywood, which remains in pause the filming of countless productions, and has chosen to delay the releases of some deliveries very expected by the public. Will be a while until the country will achieve to recover stability; in these moments the social distancing and stay at home are essential to ensure the future victory.

It may also interest you: Dune-Denis Villeneuve: what is, when it premiered, and cast