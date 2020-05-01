In season 3, “Westworld” puts in doubt that you have free will | REVIEW | HBO | Review | Appears to Dominate | Series

“Westworld” it has become this by 2020 with a new approach, but with the same hobbies: to establish similarities in how these children of humanity are the robots not only look like their parents and vice versa; but how the original has conduct worthy of an automaton. Below, our review of the episode 3×01 “Seems to dominate”.

Previously in “Westworld”: Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) escapes from the amusement park toward the human world, where he prepares a mysterious plan. Dozens of robots upload their minds to the ‘Valley of the Beyond’; the closest thing that you will have to heaven. Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) comes to life thanks to Dolores, who recreates his consciousness down to the smallest detail. Maeve (Thandie Newton) “dies”, but the technical Felix and Sylvester seem ready to rescue her.

WHAT IS THE WILL?

“Free will is not free” (“free will is not free”) is the phrase that defines the season 3 of “Westworld”, the concept that no matter what we do we will be limited and, in exchange, we pay a price. In the amusement park, the ‘hosts’ had a narrative is established, whether it is the eternal victim Pain or the operated Teddy Flood (James Marsden). But not only those born of a 3D printer are defined by their bonds.

We already saw in season 2 with the Man in Black (Ed Harris), whose life inside and outside of the park is marked by the destruction of their links, cycle which you can not escape and that causes the death of his daughter. This is repeated in “Seems to dominate” from the point of view of Caleb (Aaron Paul), installer of fiber optic that seeks to keep her mother in a good hospital and, to earn extra money, is dedicated to the crime.

Caleb wakes up, goes to work, eats his lunch, goes home, comes back, steals an atm machine and repeats the cycle. Adding to this narrative of his past as a soldier or mercenary (for practical purposes one thing or another is the same thing) who lost his comrade in arms on a mission; something to explain his permanent decay. For the moment, it lacks the depth that others have in this story.

Caleb serves in parallel to Pain, because it presented with the same flat where voices (sometimes yours, sometimes someone else) explain the context in conversations. This narrator indirectly reinforces that, as if it were a robot, Caleb has cycles in eternal repetition. The other function that meets Caleb is to show the “real” world from the perspective of the worker, “common”, but only to a certain point. For the story to progress, Caleb can’t be like any other and, as if it were a character in the video game “Grand Theft Auto” committing small criminal acts that receives the app that could be described as the Uber of the under world.

One of these odd jobs puts him close to Dolores Abernathy, but both are not for it. While Pain kills a few people, Caleb is still his life and they both end up in the same way by chance. Or maybe not. Things of free will that I do not understand and neither do you.

Reasonable similarities. Photo: HBO.

THE ROOT OF THE CHANGE

How can humans modify their behavior? Depending on whom you ask, the response is different. The rearing you could have been forged in some way, the genes of another. Identify the reasons that make you act can open a door to the understanding of the human mind. Who knows, it might even be possible to “hackearla”.

Bernard Lowe hack into your mind in a literal way.

With the new life that provides you with Pains, he lives in escape for ever from the charge of being intellectual author of the massacre of Westworld. While in the real world flees, in your mind is the tracker: the known robot and have access to your programming, you can examine the corners of your data center to see if someone is manipulating. Also running a profile of behavior in the face of danger: with the push of a button, you can defend yourself with violence.

With this mode ‘berserk’, Bernard is forced to act in a manner that does not behave in normal circumstances. But this does not seem to be free will, because despite the fact that he presses the button it is the modification of behavior by external factors (put on auto-pilot). With this Bernard does something that not many people can: behave of their own will, as someone different. The existing/ non-existent free will of their conduct is the dilemma of “Westworld” in a pure state.

THE PLAN OF SORROWS

The feeling of not knowing what is happening has been the trademark of the birth of “Westworld” where the robots are always the weakest link of the chain; receptors of the blow of the master. But Pain already know too much, does not seem to have secrets of the park that she did not know. So, Dolores is located in an unusual position of power, which is more closely tied to the villains in that or other series. Considered a new species, is made of money and information to explore everything that you can around Incite and Rehoboam.

Familiarize yourself with these names. Incites is the company creator of Rehoboam, artificial intelligence that, in theory, can plot a personalized path to any person in the world. Where do they fit here the interests of Sorrows? We will have to wait some episodes to know it. Yes, it is evident that a character that has lived under the control of others for its entire existence you will not see with good eyes an artificial intelligence powerful.

In “Westworld” 3×01, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is in a permanent escape. Photo: HBO.

THOUGHTS LOOSE

Maeve is in Warworld, park inspired in the Second World War. In these times of despotic governments, this plot could show another way of what it means to fight for the “free will”.

Hale (Tessa Thompson), who is actually a replica created by Pains, is on the board behind Westworld. Why Pain need to pass to the action when you have an ally so close to the mouth of the wolf?

Bernard will return to Westworld. What other secrets save the park?

Aaron Paul, whose method acting takes to get in the end in the skin of their characters, it doesn’t seem as three-dimensional as the role that made him famous: Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad”. Judging by only one episode is unfair, but in honor to the truth, Caleb is not at all memorable.

The episode draws its title (“Seems to dominate”) in a catholic hymn asking for God’s mercy. Who is God in Westworld? How humans, the ‘hosts’, Rehoboam?

It gives Me curiosity drug limbic (linked to human behavior) that humans use in the future. Another reference to free will.

Rehoboam (Rehoboam) was a king of israel, the son of Solomon. The imperfect son of the sage.

You can see new episodes of “Westworld” every Sunday night on HBO.

