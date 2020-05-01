How to apply good product for the eye contour

What is important is the shape of the eye and how little we take care of sometimes. Despite the fact that “bright look” or “wrinkles of the eyes,” are the queen bees in the search. What is certain is that when we do not apply bad, we don’t know to massage the area and stretch it to maximize its benefits, and when that is not the problem, is that we have not found the right product or not what we’ve combined with a few extras to give it more power.

Well, we have created for you a routine that is perfect to start during the confinement, with those extra minutes that we have now a day, so that when we go to the streets, our gaze is “as new”.

In the video you will see all the step-by-step to use each product. Our favorites, the serum to the eye contour vitamin C Kiehl s that you’re talking about here, a massage with a roller, rose quartz, or jade, even with the own tips of your fingers or the back of your Foreo. Tohere you have a video on how to use your part of massage:

And an oil for the eye contour in format roll-on. This last is ‘Noni Radiant Eye Oil’of Kora Organics (available at Douglas), the brand of natural cosmetics and Miranda Kerr-whose oil of Noni is already famous in world for its amazing powers of nutrition and brightness. Their roll on to the eye contour also contains oils of Kahai and coffee to wake up and illuminate the area, and its applicator is made with rose quartz (37,99 €).

On the patches of gel, applied for 10 minutes, you can use them every day or on special occasions. For example, while makeup the eyelids or the lips. In the video we use a few of our favorites, Pink Blur Hydrogel Eye Patches. A best seller of 2019 in Ms Cosmetics, which does not cease to be our FAV in 2020. Contains 120 units and help to minimize wrinkles, hydrate the skin and soothe. Yes, they are Korean and contain extract of berries of elderberry, mulberry and blueberries, all of them rich in vitamins A and C, and antioxidant properties. In addition, lighten the skin and fade the dark circles of dark color (29,95 €).