How Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish? Rosalia surprised everyone with a new piece of news

The quarantine has also served to develop the creativity and Rosalia knows it very well. And is that the well-known artist put together your own karaoke from your home, not only to have fun, but to make your isolation a quieter time.

Today I’ve woken up with the urge to go to a karaoke, but as you can not, it occurs to me that I can sing at home, he explained Rosalia in his Instagram. Tell me what songs you like to sing. The leo. Elíjanme a few good songs, a few good great songs!”, commented interpreter Spanish just prior to the start of your video clips singing.

It was as well as accompanied those melodies of all the songs that he’d come with his melodious and flemish voice is so characteristic. In fact, the classic flamenco A tu vera was also performed by Rosalia.

Also, other songs such as Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa; Beautiful by Christina Aguilera; God Is A Woman by Ariana Grande and When The Party’s Over, Billie Eilish, were also heard by the fans and of course, the interpreter of “Badly” I couldn’t with so much happiness.

These actions desenfadadas appeared in the stories of Instagram of Rosaliaso that took just a duration of 24 hours. However, many of their most faithful fans captured the most emotional moments and shared them on their social networks, especially on Twitter, where the social network almost bursting with so many comments.