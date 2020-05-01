Halep and Muguruza support the idea put forward by Federer

Bold proposition made by Roger Federater claiming a union between ATP and the WTA, which has sparked various opinions. While some, like Pospisil claimed that this is nothing new, and it is already raised, Nick Kyrgios is positioning itself against and Rafael Nadal fully supported the swiss. As for the women, two of the best in the world, as are the Simona Halep and Garbiñe Muguruzashowed their support for the idea with the messages as brief as clear.

You are not the only one — — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) April 22, 2020