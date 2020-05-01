gymnast, olympic champion and victim of sexual abuse (Video)

Larry Nassar, a doctor of women’s team American gymnastics between 1996 and 2015, currently in prison, was accused of 22 counts of sexual assaults.

McKayla Maroney, excambion u.s. Olympic gymnastics took a step to the front and acknowledged that he had been a victim of sexual abuse on the part of a doctor selection, a revelation that adds to the scandal that shakes his discipline.

“Larry Nassar, team doctor female American gymnastics and the Olympic selection, he molested me, “ said this Tuesday in their social networks, the winner of a medal of gold and another of silver in the Games of London 2012.

Their public report does not open the Pandora’s box but fires up you’re the controversy surrounding mr. Nassar in remand by sexual abuse against gymnasts for 20 years.

In February, Nassar, who joined the American team between 1996 and 2015, four Olympic Games, it was accused of 22 charges for sexual assault, including under the age of 13 years.

The American Federation of Gymnastics he applauded “the courage” of the young. The institution said in a statement that “reinforces and enhances the political and procedures on sexual abuse” to ensure the safety of their athletes.

“I know how difficult that speaks publicly about something so horrible, and so personal because it also has occurred to me”, he explained Maroney in a letter tacked on Twitter.

The medalist accompanied their testimony with the label #MeToo (I do too), popularized in the social networks to report abusive sexual behaviors against women after a group of actresses accused days ago the mighty producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, assault or harassment.

“People need to know that this happens not only in Hollywood. It happens in all parties. I dreamed of going to the Olympic Games and the things that I had to suffer to arrive until there were unnecessary and repugnant,” he said.

“It all started when I was 13 years old (…) and not finished until I left the sport,” he stressed. Maroney revealed to have suffered abuse before the competition teams London 2012, in that United States prevailed, and before the final jump, which was second.

The excampeona Olympic, which now has 21 years, revealed that Nassar said that I should apply “a necessary medical treatment you had been giving to patients for more than 30 years.” “It seemed that every time that this man could, I had to be ‘treated’,” he said.

The “night horrible” his life was in 2011 when Nassar gave him a few sleeping pills during a flight in Japan where was played the World. I was 15 years old. The next thing I remember is “to be alone with him in his room hotel getting a ‘treatment’”. “I thought I was going to die that night”, he confessed.

Maroney encouraged in his letter to the victims to talk, because “our silence has given power to the wrong people for too long,” and “never too late”. Claimed “zero tolerance for offenders and those who protect them,” “educate and prevent” and “accountability”.

The scandal broke out in December of 2016, when the journal Indianapolis Star published, after nine months of investigation, that 368 members, among children and adolescents, of clubs affiliated to the Federation of Gymnastics had suffered abuse in the two previous decades.

Three exatletas of u.s. team accused subsequently to Nassar by his conduct. Among them was Jamie Dantzscherbronze Sydney 2000, who claimed to have suffered abuse between the ages of 13 and 18 years.

The president of the Federation of Gymnastics, Steve Penny resigned in march for his management of the crisis and by alert too late for the authorities.