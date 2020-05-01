Frank Grillo joins Olivia Munn in ‘The Gateway’

This new production is about a thriller neo-noirewhere a social worker on the edge of alcoholism, will be allocated to the care of the daughter of a single mother, Dahlia. The film adds to names like Frank Grillo, Olivia Munn, Keith Davis, Taryn Manning, Mark Boone Junior, Shea Whigham, Bruce Dern and Zack Avery. It will be directed by Michele Civet.

The film, titled The Gateway, will be produced by MetalWork Pictures in conjunction with Andrew Levites and Stephen Israel. Cricket comes from starring in a documentary series on Netflix with the name of “Fight The World”following him through the world seeing different cultures of struggle.

Still do not know when to start production of this new project.

