Eiza Gonzalez wears dress translucent in premiere of ‘Bloodshot’

Eiza Gonzalez, he grabbed the spotlight to your step the red carpet of the premiere of Blood shot movie, starring Vin Diesel and Sam Heughan.

In the premièreheld in Los Angeles, the Mexican actress hit the audience with a red dress scarlet, made on fabric that is translucent, and sequins.

The dress, designed by Christopher Kane and on sale for $3 thousand 670 dollars (around $77mil 663 Mexican pesos), was attended by a neck of black point attached to the neck by the neck.

Photo: AFP

Eiza combined look with shoe heel black that added inches to your stature.

Limited the use of accessories, instead, he left the spotlight to your outfit and face, prominent lips with gloss, blush pink on the cheeks, smoky eyes and contoured.

The Mexican of 30 years, finished off with her hair, the bob style, hairstyle side-marked waves.

Eiza Gonzalez is in full promotion of Bloodshot, the film starring alongside Vin Diesel

Next to the talented actress also paraded Vin Diesel with a set of black, made up by leather pants, a sack tailor the long, shirt, and combat-type boots.

For its part, Sam Heughan he posed with a suit-type tuxedo burgundy, white shirt and black tie, to play with their loafers.

Other celebrities that went through the carpet were Katherine McNamara, star of Arrow; Jaimie Alexander Blindspot; Michelle Rodriguez of Fast & Furious and Lamorne Morris, actor in Bloodshot and New Girl.

These stars knew how to put style and glamour to the event with eye-catching costumes, exclusive designers.

Photo: AFP

Eiza Gonzalez has 2020 rather busy, with the premieres Hollywood senses of Cut Throat City in April and Godzilla vs. Kong.

So soon, also a singer boasts in his cv a box office success as Baby Driver, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw and Alita: Battle Angel.

Gonzalez came to stay in Hollywood during 2013, in addition to getting attractive roles in important films, the celebrity has been placed as one of the Latinas with more of a presence in the industry, she has been the face of brands such as Ralph Lauren and has appeared in magazines such as Glass, Vogue, Instyle, and ELLE.

See the best photos of the celebrity Mexican in the gallery.