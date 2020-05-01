Discover the Dry blow-dries, the technique that you have in common with Miranda Kerr and Gwyneth Paltrow

Related news

Not that it’s a new trend, nor that the celebrities don’t practice from a long time ago, but yes it is curious how the same brush just becoming the favorite of more and more famous.

An ideal tool for practicing the technique of the Dry By Blow Drying that every time has more followers for reasons such as those who confessed Gwyneth Paltrow (47 years old) to the web Redbook, where it explained that “it is an amazing way to exfoliate your body. You grab the brush and start from your feet working upwards, crossing your body with gestures firm, always brushing towards the heart. It is fantastic for the circulation and helps to smooth cellulite. I do it every night before giving me a bath”.

This exfoliation of dry, it is not aggressive, as he says Bella Hurtado, who is the director of education of Aromatherapy Associates in Spain. For the expert, “is a process of brushing to get rid of the skin top-dead at the time that the work with the Body Brush promotes circulation, helping cell regeneration“.

Also Miranda Kerr (36) has confessed to being a faithful follower of the Dry blow dry. The model, which radiates a natural beauty copy, he confesses, he practiced this technique for years, as explained to MyDomaine, “Is a great way to improve circulation and remove dead skin cells”, a protocol that follows and continuously after which she applies an oil to relax the skin.

The utensil key

The bristles of agave with a rounded tip are the key to the success of this brush.



A perfect ally for practising Dry blow dry is Aromatherapy Associates Body Brush, whose aim is to renew and refresh the skin by removing the dead tissue, helping to make it work by creating new -and-quality. “The effectiveness of this brush is in the bristles of agave with rounded corners, which soften the skin fully,” explains the educator of the london-based firm.

How to use it

Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan bitter of the Dry blow dry.

Gtres

Gently, so as not to cause irritation, that’s the main key. This brush, however, has been designed to avoid this effect. It should be applied before entering the bathroom and the shower. As he explained, since Paltrow, it has been starting by the feet, always with a circular motion and in a positive direction, towards the heart, to promote the effect lifting and improved circulation. The ideal is to work it throughout the body.

A tool that deserves to be cared for

There are some basic tricks to keep the brush in perfect condition.



To ensure that you always get the desired effect, since the brand recommends to always shake the brush to remove the dead skin cells that may have been left between the bristles. It should be wash once a week with soap and warm water, rinse well and let dry down for moisture to descend and not in the brush, “avoiding the fall over the bristles of the base,” says Hurtado.

How to combine it

It is recommended to apply a body oil after the shower.



As does Miranda Kerr, that it is not possible to catalog as a model, but rather as a curator of beauty, then, is tremendously beneficial apply a body oilthat should be used as with the dry skin after the shower. Regarding which to use, “the ideal is to analyze each skin and, in addition, every mood. When we apply an oil, we are entering in the field of aromatherapy, and the ideal is to go to those elements that can enrich us both physically and emotionally,” adds Diana Ramos, owner of the beauty center Clinic Beauté.

