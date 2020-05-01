Christina Aguilera shoots the counter of Instagram just for this do!

Christina Aguilera says that has become a real expert in carrying bata at home, since the start of the quarantine robes have become in their dress usual. Although from time to time changes and their side more sympathetic makes their publications in genuine phenomena of Instagram.

Musically speaking, the last thing that was heard of her before the beginning of the confinement was that the main theme of the new movie of ‘Mulan’ raced through his mind, ‘Loyal, Brave, True,’ should have accompanied the release of the tape at the end of marchbut the virus delayed the premiere the film until the month of July.

Her husband, the producer Mathew Rutler, has a birthday a week ago, and Christina has congratulated with a video full of memories and photos of trips that have been shared, the greater illusion of the singer is to return to travel to your side.

For indulging in illusions thinking your next getawaythe singer has been put to browse a travel magazine on the couch of his home, though what has caught the attention of his followers has been the way in which Christina has done.

Adorned as if it were a housewife from the 60’s, Aguilera has tripped the counter Instagam with your comment “Queen quarantina”.

Perhaps your taste in fashion and his facet as a designer you have helped to choose the styling with a total success, or perhaps his creative vein has sharpened something more during this closure, what is certain is that it will entertain but not singing

We will be reserving for the second attempt of release of Mulan and that song ‘My reflection’, of this film and also it was a success.