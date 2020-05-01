Ashley Tisdale breaks TikTok to recreate the scene of High School Musical

Digital Millennium

Mexico city / 18.03.2020

Without a doubt, High School Musical it is one of the movies youth retains a special place in the history of Disney, and of course, in the memory of their fans. On this occasion, was Ashley Tisdale who was surprised in social networks, because the actress shared a video on Tik Tok with that revived those years in which he gave life to Sharpay Evans.

“If you need to make exercise while you are in quarantine, try this, hopefully there’s a little bit of your day!”, wrote the actress next to the video that already has over six million views.

In the video, Ashley Tisdale appears singing and dancing the famous song of High School Musical “We’re All in This Together”a topic that talks about all be together and lean on in difficult times.

The video became viral in a matter of minutes and the other actors who were part of the cast of High School Musical they also shared their own version of the song. Such was the case of Vanessa Hudgenswho appeared singing with a bottle of wine in hand.

Although, in the clip the actress leaves behind the glamorous looks of Sharpay Evans and wore an outfit more comfortable, his fans thanked him by recreating one of the emotional moments of the film High School Musical.

Due to the pandemic coronavirus, the artists have invited their supporters to stay at home to prevent the spread. Why, Ashley Tisdale he also shared this video to join this campaign and send a message of support to his fans.

