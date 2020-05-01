Anya Taylor-Joy talks about her new role in “TheNew Mutants”

Anya Taylor-Joy will be the actress who will play Magik, super heroin, associated with the world of the X-Men, who was created by Chris Claremont and DaveCockrum.

The american actress Anya Taylor-Joyque captivated all in the chilling film “TheWitch”, has recently expressed excited for the interpretation that will be in the new movie of Marvel “The New Mutants”.

After a long delay, where there were even speculations saying that the film would not be reached, brand new, finally we can see this new installment, which is expected to be one of the best movies of the year.

The actress said a few words about this new release: “It’s exciting, it’s been 3 years, a long time the truth, but our director is very happy with the cut of the film which has shown, we are all proud of their great work”, and ended up talking about the role that star: “I love this character, my character is crazy in the best possible way, and I had fun too playing the role, I hope that the fans like it as much as me, it’s all a character.”

This new film from Marvel, will be a thriller set in a hospital where the young mutants are locked up against their will, and they will have to undergo a psychiatric study. But their friendships will be tested when they begin to happen strange phenomena, and as they move forward are going to fight to get out alive of there.

The fellow mutants of the actress of 23 years will be; Wolfsbane (Maise Williams), Cannoball (Charlie Heaton), Sunspot (the Henry Saga) and Mirage (BluHunt). Image: Clasos

Comments

Comments