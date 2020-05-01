A giant Maddie Ziegler stars in the music video for ‘No New Friends’ of LSD

‘No New Friends’ it is the fifth single extracted from ‘Labrinth, Sia & Diplo Present… LSD’, the debut album of the group formed by Labrinth, Sia and Diplo who released in its entirety on the 12th of April.

Following the imaginary normal of your videos, to ‘No New Friends’ have returned to recreate the colourful world of fantasy in which appears a gigantic Maddie Ziegler with the feature wig of Sia, while playing with a Labrinth in miniature and a Diplo it embodies a kind of sun and moon.

As is usual, the australian does not appear in the video turning over his image in the young dancer, and actress.