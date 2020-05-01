– A cocktail called Anya Taylor-Joy – News Spain

He had to get the crisis of the coronavirus to achieve that will remain in your house, because if it were by Anya Taylor-Joythe actress was born in Miami and raised between London and Buenos Aires who just turned 24 years old confinement, today surely would be filming. The owner of a beauty unusual in his time helped him to become a model very claimed, particularly high and has a range of performance that allows you to do virtually anything.

But until Hollywood stopped completely, it was one of the young stars most requested, something that she was not willing to miss: “I can tell you that not many projects, but I’m not going to let go of something that seems to be intended for me, and where I feel that I am the person that I have to tell the story,” he explained in an interview in the days leading up to the premiere of And

mma



the adaptation of the last novel Jane Austen whose display is affected by the pandemic.

His hot streak began when he was 16 years old and a talent scout saw her walking in front of Harrods, in London

Then she went on: “At the beginning of last year I was close to having a nervous breakdown because I didn’t know how I was going to be able to fulfill all the commitments it had acquired. Finally I rolled Emma for a couple of months, I took a day off, I went to film Last Night in Soho with Edgar Wright, I took another day off and then I went to Berlin to record a series for Netflix that I finished on the 23rd of December. So it was my year. I helped my agent, when I told him I didn’t know how I would be able to cope with it all, suggested that I leave Emma, advising Edgar that he was not going to be able to participate, or that I lose the series from Netflix. And so I realized that everything was going to sleep very well one night, eating healthily and preparing for the marathon”, account fun.

The good run of Anya started when I was 16 and a talent scout saw her stunning figure while walking his dog in front of Harrods, in London: “Basically chased me with the car and as I ran I yelled that if I stopped to talk with him I wasn’t going to regret it. It could have been the beginning of a horror movie but in this case had a happy ending. I stopped and the next day I was with my parents in his office. So she started her career as model and then came The witch a horror movie that received many awards and made M. Night Shyamalan the convene to Multiple first and its sequel, Glass after.

Birthday. On Thursday, the actress turned 24 years old and wanted to thank you (right) the samples of affection

(instagram)



Although he has filmed a lot, Emma it is his first big film to reach the cinemas. Then they were going to premiere Radioactive next to Rosamund Pike, The new mutants a film of X-Men whose premiere has been delayed a couple of years, Last night in Soho , which still keeps its date of arrival in the cinemas in September and Here are the young men . The series of Netflix is called The queen’s gambit (something like the play of the queen) which is coupled to the dubbing of one of the main characters in the series of puppets The dark crystal and a stake in the iconic Peaky Blinders .

Is the youngest of six brothers from a wealthy family, and you can say proudly that it is a melting pot of cultures. His father, a banker argentine of scottish origin, and his mother, a photographer with blood, british, south african and Spanish, and led him to Buenos Aires when he was a baby, and there he grew up speaking Spanish, a language that still dominates but try not to use in public. At 6 years, everyone went to London, but trips to Argentina were frequent: “My mom says that I am a cocktail. I have a sense of humor is very british, but to express my affection I am very Latin, I like to cuddle and be close to people. I am very passionate and I guess that comes from my grandma in Spanish. When I’m angry insult in Spanish. In addition, the spaniards have a passion for life that I share. I believe that we are here to enjoy and live passionately. I am a mixture of many things and this is clear when I say that I am argentinian, and vegetarian,” he says with a mocking smile.