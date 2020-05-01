444SugarChallenge: Ashley Tisdale teaches you to recognize if you are intolerant to sucrose

Actress Ashley Tisdalo shared an important challenge in social networks: how do you recognize if you are intolerant to sucrose, or known as ‘table sugar’? Watch the video and follow these tips. It clears your doubts!

The diagnosis of intolerance to sucrose (or ‘table sugar’) can be problematic because the symptoms are similar to other gastrointestinal disorders are the most common, such as celiac disease.

This intolerance is a disorder that affects a person’s ability to digest certain sugars due to the absence or low levels of two digestive enzymes, sacarasa and isomaltasainvolved in the digestion of sugar and starch, respectively.

In the last few hours, became famous the #444SugarChallenge to generate awareness about it. Doctors don’t tend to look for intolerance to sucrose and patients usually do not know the condition. So, now you can check it yourself at home.

Follow the step-by-step shared the actress Ashley Tisdale, famous for his role as Sharpay in High School Musical, who joined the challenge on the internet.

Mix 4 tablespoons of table sugar common in a glass of water 4 ounces. Mix until the sugar is completely dissolved. Drink the sugar water with the empty stomach. To assess whether the symptoms, such as bloating, gas and diarrhoea, occur during the following 4-8 hours; This suggests that the intolerance to sucrose is possible. If you have symptoms, do the test of intolerance to sucrose with a professional.

Remember that this is not a definitive test to determine if you have intolerance to sucrose. If you have symptoms of this challenge, it means that you should talk with your doctor. Best of luck!