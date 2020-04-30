‘The new mutants’: The curse behind a movie that may never see – movie News

Probably your path is one of the most roadkill that we have seen for the big screen.

The new mutants, the spin-off of the X-Men that came in disguise of suspense and psychological horror movie Series B, no doubt already went down in history as one of the tapes more problematic. Since it was launched, rumors started to indicate that there were several obstacles, from the selection of the cast, up to the constant changes in its release date; in a few words, the film seems to have a curse.

Chosen to lead this new and dark adventure from superheroes to the big screen was Josh Boone, who, despite his little experience as a director relied on his vision to lead this adventure mutant, thanks in part to their sensitivity to tell on the big screen the story of youth starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort: Under the same star, but your strongest rival has not been the public, but to find the hole to show their film.

Remember that one of the first setbacks for The new mutants was that Rosario Dawson got out of the boat for playing Dr. Cecilia Reyes and in its place came the game Alice Braga, who worked with his character, the residents of the apparent mental hospital (or prison in the strict sense): Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton), among several other tormented semiadolescentes whose discovery of his powers was going to put at risk not only to them but to all their environment.

The script of the tape was written by Bonne in collaboration with Knate Lee and is based on the comics of the 1980s created by Chris Claremont and Bob McLeod; so far so good, but the first major problem arrived with his date for the premiere original agreed for the April 13, 2018. A teaser appeal was launched in October of 2017, and it seemed that we were facing a tape of mutants is quite different in comparison with what we were used to.

After this came the first delay to your arrival to billboard and said that to August 2, 2019 by order would be availablebut , obviously, it was not so. Put as an excuse for the decision reshoots of several scenes; it was said that they returned to film virtually the last half of the film, but no one confirmed anything at the time; the only thing clear was that the court was in serious trouble and even the projections of the test had been disastrous.

With the purchase of Fox by Disney, things changed in terms of the future of the tape, but the rumors of re-recording were unsuccessful and the fact that the film continue canning was frustrating for the actors, as clearly they were three years older when they did it and they could not return to record new scenes. The fans were disappointed and Disney not knowing what to do for fear of losing money and moved the tape to not collided with the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix, by for April 3, 2020.

And when it seemed that he had finally found the time to see the light, this chronology of unfortunate events for The new mutants found a new and great barrier: the crisis of the coronavirus that is affecting the entertainment industry with changes in premiere dates, cancellations of filming and that the film was left without a new release date.

Until today, Disney has not returned to mention what will happen with the production; many mentioned that will go directly to streaming, particularly on platforms such as Hulu or Disney Plusbut nothing confirmed. For his part, Joss Boone is just as upset, but what has been clarified is that the movie he has not been doing anything, at least on your side.

Maybe there are films that were born to never be released and it is a pity, because the premise was promising and it seems that the day that we get to see probably the desire and the courage to see it are completely worn out and no power.