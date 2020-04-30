HBO renewed “Westworld” for a fourth season

The series “Westworld“one of the big bets of the science-fiction television of the last few years, you will have a fourth seasonannounced the chain HBO.

“The theme park in the West to the metropolis technocrat of the futurewe have thoroughly enjoyed every twist come from the minds of the master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” said Casey Bloys, the president of programming of the channel, in a statement.

“We are looking forward to seeing where it takes us after your inspired vision“, he added.

“Westworld“which premiered in 2016, launched in march by the issuance of its third season by HBO, which is made up of eight episodes that there are still two chapters to be seen.

Evan Rachel Wood, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton are some of the actors in this great series inspired by the film “Westworld” (1973) of writer and director Michael Crichton, and which counts among its producers, with J. J. Abrams.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT?

“Westworld“presents a world hipertecnológico and, as they explained their creators, proposed questions philosophical in nature about how you can have freedom in a futuristic universe increasingly dominated by machines and the artificial intelligence.

“The topic of the free world is something that has fascinated many writers previous to this time,” said Lisa Joy at the presentation of the third season.

“Now we have to add the question how our world will be increasingly shaped by technology. If we have a free world, to begin“questioned Joy.

NEW FACE

One of the incentives of the new deliveries of “Westworld“it was the incorporation of the actor Aaron Paul, best known for the series “Breaking Bad”.

“He was a fan of this series and when I got the call to see how you fit in ‘Westworld’ I suspended other negotiations to form a part of this series, a lot of confidence in Joy and Nolan,” he said. The interpreter made it clear that the series has changed its understanding of and approach to technology.(EFE)

“WESTWORLD” SEASON 3

Date: Sunday, at 8 p. m.

Channel: HBO.