Hailey Baldwin denies that wants to kill Selena Gomez

Fans of Selena Gomez flashed a red alert on social networks because then the exestrella Disney launched his song “Lose you to love me”, Hailey Baldwin, wife of Justin Bieber posted an image that was interpreted that the model I wanted to kill the singer.

“I’ll kill you (feat. Jhené Aiko)”, Summer Walker, read in the image that published Baldwin in their stories of Instagram and that it generated controversy among users of social networks.

However, Hailey Baldwin said to “Just Jared,” that all those comments and speculations that she wanted to end the life of the interpreter of “Wolves” were a nonsense and that there was no answer. “This is rubbish”, he added.

Let’s remember that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had a loving relationship with many failures, which were the cause of the unfaithfulness of the interpreter of “Sorry” and also with the time allowed him to meet his current wife, Hailey Baldwin.

In Lose you to love me” there are phrases that users on social networks have been thought that they are references to the engagement of young people as “I Saw the signs and ignored them. Everything was rosy distorted” or “I Gave all of me and everyone knows it. Thou destroyest and it is now obvious. In two months we replaced”.

