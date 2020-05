Drafting AN / EC

April 25, 2020 1:12 pm

The Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, the world number two, admitted that after winning the Open in Dubai, he was diagnosed with a foot injury, which has been healing during the break caused by the Covid-19. “The situation is very complex, there is still a lot of uncertainty (…). If we returned to play in September would be a great triumph, my feeling is that as much as we’re going to be able to play a Grand Slam,” he said

