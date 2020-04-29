WWM: teacher raps to win: Three millionaires failure at 64,000 Euro

Even in the case of millionaires, caution is required. The three-WWM-winner to put the 64,000-Euro question is all on the wrong answer. Moderator Jauch and a black teacher offers anyway. Otherwise light and shadows in the empty Studio, close to each other.

“Who wants to be a millionaire?” has been developed in week two without an audience, almost chamber play-character. Clearly, the viewers, are missing, and many an anecdote of a candidate would not have been aired in detail earlier, certainly. From time to time but an intimate, suspenseful atmosphere builds up in the still unfamiliar empty Studio. This is mainly thanks to the three former winners, which are now used as an extra Joker. “As a millionaire I’d play, in your place I would stop,” he advised on Monday evening about Ex-winner Leon wind-Scheid, a young police officer, and Ronald ten-Holte gave a young teacher with his Knowledge of India to 64,000 euros. Sometimes, however, all three brainiacs are wrong.

Günther Jauch wanted to know from his former Champions, for which the twin brothers Bob and Mike Bryan were famous for a while. All tapped to the fact that it has acted for Apollo astronauts. In fact, the brothers have 16 Grand Slam titles brought – in the men’s doubles. “The come close to Federer ran and are totally unknown to us,” said Jauch for the wrong answer of his noble Joker understanding. Fortunately, this had no consequences. Candidate Alexander Lemke from Obermichelbach, was not this the 64,000-Euro question is already pulled out-without his Rap to the Best given that he had successfully applied to the RTL quiz show advertised. The song line “My car disintegrates into its individual parts,” may now be a thing of the past, because Lemke treat from 32,000 euros, a 4 BMW.

WWM-millionaires with weaknesses

The same winning amount can stuck police officer Oskar Dallos from Solingen also in his new, already geordertes car. His question is for € 64,000 the Strengths of the new Corona were evasive Joker. The 24-Year-old should know, which consists of Envelope, Header and Body. He swayed as be a millionaire Joker between E-Mail and scent. Psychologist, wind Scheid warned of tactical games, the question of the editorial: Would the Envelope (envelope) in the E-Mail is not to obvious? “That’d make me almost too much like the fist in the eye at the sum,” said the former winner.

The wind difference was the angel, gave Dallos’ girlfriend as an audience in a personal Union with the devil. She encouraged him to put everything on the E-Mail. After some waving to also Consider the wind difference. But in the end, the young police did not like to gamble officials: “I wouldn’t forgive me, I think. That’s a lot of sweat and blood.” He would have listened to the whisperings of rank. “Maybe we have become too commonplace in the broadcast, but it is the E-Mail”, could Jauch dissolve. He reassured future candidates: “Sometimes we are not so mean, sneaky, tricky, as we do”.

Jauch candidate crashes

A little more caution would have been good for Oliver Alber, however. The self-conscious excess candidate dared at 125.000 Euro-question to much and crashed at 500 Euro. He had thought that Angelina Jolie had only brought four days after the wedding their first child to the world. In fact, however, had been asked to Steffi Graf. The fourth candidate is the double-episode, Moritz Witt from Neuss, was about 16,000 euros. For him, the millionaires also showed slight weaknesses. None of them was sure who Doria Ragland is.

Straw had pity on them, finally, and tapped to the fact that it is a woman from the environment of Prince Harry, may have to Meghans mother (correctly). The new Job as the Joker for the former winner without. “As I sat dear,” said the straw, and pointed to the hot seat.