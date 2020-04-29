“The Propaganda has worked” – issue 474

His family, who lived in Herdweg, threatened at the time, the risk of the other side. In the tram line 7. the father sometimes met Hugo Borst, the former commercial Director of the company Bosch. “The sound has grumbled about the Nazis” – how Freerk Valentien has witnessed. “Borst has spoken so loudly, because he bad heard. With his big Brass ear trumpet and has the time to get started!” His father, this was quite unpleasant. “He has behaved more silently, out of self-preservation reasons. Hugo Borst was, of course, a personality that was unassailable.”

From six weeks to 50 years were

“The Propaganda has worked on the young people,” says Valentien today. After the war, it fell to him, but the Nazi ideology back into place. His Hitler youth Uniform he burned immediately, for fear of the Americans. This period was for him a “glorious time”. His grandmother provided the family with homegrown food. He stromerte through the ruins landscape and photographed.

Less liked him, the parents put him in the Waldorf school on the Uhland height: “, I defended myself with hands and feet. I was afterwards very glad.” Because he had good teachers who had worked during the war in the underground, and out of Conviction and idealism at the Waldorf school taught. This was probably the reason for the decision of the parents, who themselves were not anthroposophists.

Of the exhibition activities of his father, he was not much. “If Hitler rode in an open Mercedes through the king’s road, or after the war, Queen Elizabeth I stood in the window, and I saw beyond.” Otherwise, he was hardly in the gallery, which was built by his father in the destroyed Königsbau first of all, a provisional wooden barracks again. He doesn’t know much so exactly what would interest him today, dying to know: about why his father used as a medical soldier spared on the Eastern front remained, where he would have had a chance to Survive a few weeks, and he could push instead of the office of price monitoring in the hospital Raitelsberg a quiet ball.

Valentien, then studied art history in Freiburg, Germany. He, however, focused on medieval and Byzantine art, and wrote his doctoral thesis on the Romanesque goldsmiths ‘ work in the monastery of Comburg in Schwäbisch Hall. Then he wanted to take up a position at the liebighaus, Frankfurt’s sculpture Museum. But it came different.