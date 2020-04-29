The cinema release of the Film with Robert Pattinson will be postponed due to the corona crisis

Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA – The corona crisis hits now, even the super heroes Batmanat least the latest Film “The Batman” with the main actor Robert Pattinson. Because of the latest BatmanStripes to come, according to Warner Bros., until October 2021 on the canvas.

So, some Games and a movie starts has moved to the corona crisis neatly to the rear. With “The Batman” it is true, another famous Film. Because, as Warner Bros. announced this Monday, to start the Film now until October 2021. Originally, the launch was planned for June 2021.

The Batman Filming already started, but had to be cancelled

This January began filming the first Batman with “Twilight”Star Robert Pattinson. This also posted a prompt in February, a Video, in order for the viewer insights into Pattisons role as a bat. Currently, the rotation works for the Film since mid-March, as well as many other movies and TV shows on ice. In addition to the “Twillight” of a broad mass of well-known Pattison Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano play in the new “Batman”movie as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as a penguin, Andy Serkis as Batman’s Batler, Alfred Pennyworth, and John Turturro as a mafia boss Carmine Falcone.

It will probably make a few films until the corona crisis is worldwide overcome. The squadron was moved to the finale of the cult series “The Walking Dead” already in the autumn.

The Film “the Flash”, however, was advanced to June 2022. “Shazam 2” is moved to the rear and is celebrating its Premiere in November 2022. Also movies like “Wonder Woman 1984”, “Black Widow“, “Fast & Furious 9” or “Ghostbusters: Legacy” have already been postponed due to the corona crisis.