The 10 most popular male Stars of the 21st century. Century

These men have made in the last 19 years with a wide audience very popular. Not everyone is since the beginning of the 21st century. This century, but they changed with her charm and down-to-earthness and the way we perceive Stars. Here, both men listed, which provided also by their appearance for attention, as well as artists who are impressed by unique Performances. This actor convinced by sympathy and Charisma like no other.

1. Tom Hanks

Actor Tom Hanks shouted not just “Wilson” in “Cast Away” (2000), he was also the voice of Woody in “Toy Story.” Almost every Film, this screen legend has made, became a Hit. You know that you will always have a good time, if you look at a Tom Hanks movie. To movies count as “Cloud Atlas”, “Captain Philips”, “Saving Mr. Banks”, “The Da Vinci Code” and “Terminal”. But Forrest Gump and its role in “Green Mile” established the Californian as a sympathetic character-actor.

Source: instagram.com

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

Just remember the vertebrae, the Leonardo DiCaprio’s outstanding Oscar-award 2015/16 caused. The desire of All was then in 2016 finally fulfilled when he got for his role in “The Revenant”, a Golden Statue for best actor. Any Film in which he starred became a box office hit. To see the least, of course, in “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” , “the Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Great Gatsby”. The fame seems to him but not to the head has risen to be, because he uses his celebrity for the protection of the environment to advertise what it at its official Instagram Account easily can detect it.

3. Benedict Cumberbatch

As Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange, he conquered both the small and the big screen and had cartoon hearts. Benedict Cumberbatch put in the years of his career, many significant Performances. For his Portrait of Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game” got the Briton 2015 an Oscar nomination as best actor. Even in the small role as Khan in “Star Trek Into Darkness,” he stole the Show. Nevertheless, Cumberbatch is on the ground. His Talent for Imitating voices he presents in the following Clip to demonstrate:

4. Will Smith

He is a producer, Rapper, and actor. The “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” was also in the new Millennium a name. Think of the “Men In Black”series, “Hitch-The Date doctor”, “Seven lives” and “Aladdin.” For “Ali” and “The pursuit of happiness” Want to got Smith, even Oscar nominations. He is still one of the most successful and most innovative artists of Hollywood. Even with over 50 invent regularly new Want. Last year, he created even a YouTube channel that now has over 8 million subscribers. In the following Video we Want to see, and colleague, Martin Lawrence, as you try out German curses, which is very much fun to watch:

5. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is a real guy! Both as Mad Max, as well as the villain Bane in “The Dark Knight Rises”, the British seem to the audience with his rugged art. His dark side that he showed in “Venom” and “Taboo” to appreciate his Fans, especially to him. His mysterious way the women are weak, as Co-Stars Michelle Williams, Rebel Wilson and Priyanka Chopra, the not more all came out of the swarming out.

6. Chris Evans

In addition to starring roles in films such as “Before I Go” and “What’s Your Number” embodied Chris Evans since 2011, the Patriotic Captain America, or “America’s ass”, as he described himself in the movie. However, the Boy from Boston is a thoroughly down-to-earth, passionate actor and producer. In “Snowpiercer” Chris showed his taffere page. That he plays in “Knives Out” the villain, we have forgiven him now. Who can resist this Smile?

7. John Legend

Because he doted on his wife to be Chrissy Teigen seems to be and also a good (Instagram-) husband, John Legend a place on this list for sure. At any time of the day he is a loving father to Luna and Miles, and supports and praises prayed his face. A husband to melt away. In addition, he is also one of fifteen artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy Award, an Oscar and a Tony, which makes him an EGOT. A real charismatic all-rounder, this John Legend.

Source: instagram.com

8. Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is not only good-looking, the Canadians is also incredibly funny and self-deprecating. In films, such as “the bride” or “maybe, Maybe not,” was the mass for the first time attention to him. His role as a comic Killer Deadpool assured him, then, finally a place in this list. At funny his birthday but still greetings to wife Blake Lively that he chooses always seem the most unfavourable pictures of her. The Couple donated recently from several million dollars to relief organizations in times of Corona.

9. Hugh Jackman

In this Australian you can’t resist. Hugh Jackman is quite different than his hardened character Wolverine. If Hugh You embodied his signature role as the X -, he played Leopold in “Kate&Leopold”, Van Helsing in “Van Helsing” and P. T. Barnum aka the Greatest Showman in “the Greatest Showman”. They understand what we want. His presence is simply electrifying. Also a passionate dancer and singer. Especially Musicals have done it to the Sunny Boy.

10. Idris Elba

Idris Elba has been in 2018 for the “Sexiest Man Alive” chosen and was already 45 years old. To date, the Brit has played in the BBC series “Luther,” a tough Commissioner, and the loyal Heimdall in “Thor” is played.For his role in “Beats of No Nation” he got a Golden Globe and a BAFTA nomination. A passion for music, he has also released several Tracks with artists such as Sean Paul, Macklemore and Taylor Swift. By the way, the smart Brit has a Hobby as a DJ, which he was even able to occur at Festivals. Meanwhile, he is also still beautiful.

Source: instagram.com

Source: TheTopTens.com