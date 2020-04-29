Home office-spectacle: NFL Draft: New Quarterback for the Packers biggest Surprise – health & life

Rodgers succeeded once, unexpectedly, Brett Favre as a playmaker for the Packers and is considered one of the best Quarterbacks in the history of the strongest Football League in the world. Immediately after the decision, there was first speculation, that the New England Patriots, Rodgers could commit as a successor to Tom Brady. Whichv 43-year-old Brady had left the Club after 20 years and six Wins in the Super Bowl in the direction of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Patriots gave up your right of access in the first round to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Instead of one Night, with fireworks and boat in Las Vegas the first round of the major NFL event was trips to the Super Bowl for the Teams, although unchanged in serious consequences, but because of the Corona pandemic, not the bombastic Show of the past years.

All coaches and managers worked from home and goods via the Internet, telephone and mobile phone contact. Major technical glitches, there were not. Because the usual embrace with the new professionals was not possible on stage, promised League Boss Roger Goodell a different Form of fun and was a on Twitter and shared Video as he danced with pass receiver Jerry Jeudy for the Song “Toosie Slide” by Drake. The Draft is seven rounds and three days.