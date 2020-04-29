Formula 1: champion Lewis Hamilton feels “great Void”

London –

How is Lewis Hamilton (35) really? And what of the formula 1 world champion for his future plans? He extended Mercedes or he goes to Ferrari? These are the big questions – and the British more confused than he solves.

Lewis Hamilton: world champion in quarantine

After the outbreak of the Corona-crisis and the cancellation of the first race, the Briton had to go into home quarantine. His Meeting with the later positive impact on Covid-19 tested actor Idris Elba and the canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau was.

Therefore, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in quarantine had to be later, because they had embraced Hamilton with a Museum-inauguration in Silverstone. That he might himself be infected, denied the world champion, however.

Nevertheless, he went first, and on 29. March with a cryptic message to a surf photo again: “I’m sending you positivity from far away.”

Then he spoke to the official formula 1 website of the Mount Everest, learn a new language and want to fly in space, in order to make the à la Michael Jackson (†50) “the Moonwalk”.

Lewis Hamilton before switching to Ferrari?

Similarly, the Numbers for a contract extension with Mercedes or a Ferrari-AC in room: EUR 50 million in the year withdrawn.

As the English newspaper “The Sun“the topic of apprehension, then, after Sebastian Vettel’s (32) Ferrari faithful commitment, also posted Hamilton via Instagram (“There is no dream of another Team. I’m already in my Dream Team“), deleted it, but later.

Now the Briton revealed, what he has to nibble on: the Racing ban due to Corona! “I fell into a great Void. I miss the race every day. This is the first Time since I was eight years old, that I’m not started in a season.“

Lewis Hamilton targets his Followers

Nevertheless, he attempts to consider the limitations as an opportunity: “There’s always a Positive to take from such times. Right now, we have all the time in the world, about life, our decisions, our goals, the people who surround us, our careers to think about.“

And he calls on his Followers to a new way of thinking: “Let us not to the same Situation return, we have gone in these hard times. Out let us with a better knowledge of our world and our personal decisions and habits change.“

Lewis Hamilton: contract negotiations until after the season to Start

If he is saying that only his travel and consumer behavior, to change what he already promised, or maybe a change of team, however, remains to be secret.

The contract negotiations with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff (48) or its possible successor, only after the hoped-for world Cup Start in Spielberg (5. July) will be continued.

You may be curious as to where Hamilton shows up next.