Emma Stone shows funny dancing

That actress Emma Stone (31) can dance, since her Oscar-winning Performance in the Musical “La La Land” (2016). Now it has swung in the Corona-crisis for a good cause again on the dance floor. In a Instagram-Livestream with dancer and choreographer Ryan Heffington (46) from Los Angeles, you’ll be delighted with funny dance routines – regardless of whether a brush as a microphone, a cloth as a Prop, or the “air piano” to be used by her. The actress the Instagram holds community with a sense of Humor and positive energy.