Due to the Corona-crisis: Streaming movies are allowed to Oscars

Now and then, such As the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in the night to Wednesday on your website toldbe admitted for the upcoming Oscar ceremony 2021 also Streaming movies. This means that A Film doesn’t have to be in the cinema have been shown to be able to make it in the nominees lists create. The reason for this is the Corona-crisis and, therefore, closed cinemas. Previously, the rule was that each Film must be at least seven consecutive days, three times a day in a cinema in Los Angeles went.





Currently, some of the films that were actually intended for publication in the cinema are shown, due to the lock downs are only on Streaming services. This rich, according to Oscar organizers to the re-opening of the theatres for the presentation of the 93. Academy Awards on the 28. February 2021, for the first time out. The rule change is intended to be a one-time exception, 2022, the approval conditions will be back to the Old one.









