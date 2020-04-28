Venom 2 must be moved to the summer of 2021

Still currently, a lot of films and TV shows have to be postponed. Now it is true the “Venom 2”, but at least the official title of the film is now known.

Originally, the sequel to “Venom” at the 2. October 2020 appear, now Fans will have to probably up to 25. June 2021 wait. The official title of the film is now known, however: the “Venom: Let There Be Carnage”.

Tom Hardy returns to his role as Eddie Brock, the home for Venom. Stephen Graham confirmed their re-participation. Fans are now curious whether the planned “Spider-Man”-occurrence of Crossover with Tom Holland, after he was committed to remain part of the MCU.

What do you think of the title of the movie? Are you excited for the “Venom”sequel?