The Stones and the Ghost town | Current world | DW

Suitable for Corona-crisis the Rolling Stones have released a Song with the gloomy title “Living in a Ghost Town”. It is the first new title of the British rock band since 2012. The piece was written already a year ago, but then ” we thought that it would reverberate in the time in which we live,” says front man Mick Jagger on Twitter.
The Song was of it, “to be in a place that is full of life, but now, in a way life is,” said Jagger in an interview with “Apple Music”. It’s about Chaos and destruction and the seemingly infinite loneliness of Isolation: “life was so beautiful Then we were all locked up”, sings Jagger in it. “Please let this be over / Stuck in a world without end.”
(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdhENdBYqdo(/embed)
A Mild Reggae
So dark the Text, so mild sound with the Reggae-rhythms, in which the Stones prove to be as fit as a fiddle. The Band was founded in 1962 in the UK, you apply with a total of over 300 years of the life of four musicians Jagger (76), guitarist Keith Richards (76), Ron Wood (72, guitar) and Charlie Watts (78, drums) as the oldest major Studio and live band of rock history.
He had filed prior to the release of “Living In A Ghost Town” again in some text passages to the current Situation, said Jagger more. “To be honest, I didn’t have to rewrite very much.”
Mick Jagger in action – in the summer of last year
“All of a sudden comes to life”
“It’s kind of creepy if he suddenly comes to life,” said guitarist Richards about the Song he had co-written with Jagger. Much of the past two decades had been the Band on tour. The Coronavirus pandemic, did you – like many others – by your Tour-planning.
Only at the weekend, the Stones hit the headlines as part of a virtual Corona-benefit concert with the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. With their Hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” were the rock musicians of their living rooms to Doctors, nurses and Fans all over the world. The concert by 32 million euros of donations for medical aid organisations and the world health organization (WHO) came together converted.
rb/qu (afp, ap, dpa, rtr)
-
Sex, some drugs and Rock’n’ Roll
The Rolling Stones 1967 – fag, instead of a Joint
Examples of this are that even smokers of age you can there are many. In the case of the Rolling Stones (in the picture: Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Brian Jones and Keith Richards), was, however, nicotine is still the smallest truck.
-
Sex, some drugs and Rock’n’ Roll
Myth: the Wild life and drugs
Drugs were in the 1970s just. In any case, a little pot and coke. And Keith Richards, it always drove on the wildest – the excesses of arrests, and deprivation followed cures. Richards is in December 75. Bill Clinton once said, in addition to cockroaches, Keith Richards is the only life form that can survive a nuclear war.
-
Sex, some drugs and Rock’n’ Roll
Faces with life experience
Marijuana, cocaine, Heroin, and alcohol – Richards drug career went further and further: in 2006, the guitarist fell (right) in the drug of a palm tree and got a metal plate in the skull surgery. Since then, he is no longer taking drugs, he had finally tried everything. But if something New is invented, he is available for testing purposes.
-
Sex, some drugs and Rock’n’ Roll
Legend and reality
Obviously, it was succeeded Jagger over the decades much better to keep his drug use in the frame. Unlike Richards rumors to wild excesses of entwine, in any case. For his age he even has an excellent Constitution. On stage, he always puts his legendary Moves.
-
Sex, some drugs and Rock’n’ Roll
More Sex than drugs
More important than the drugs the women were for Jagger probably. He was married twice and has eight children. To his 75. Birthday, he must be also four grandchildren and a great-grandson with pride. Here he is seen at the beginning of the 1970s, with his first wife Bianca and the ballet dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov to.
-
Sex, some drugs and Rock’n’ Roll
Older men – but not dignified
Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to open in 2016 an exhibition in London. Many musicians of her Generation, had come through drug excesses killed. The Stones were spared. The guitarist Brian Jones in 1969, drowned and Pianist Ian Stewart died in 1985 of a heart attack. But the myth lives on!