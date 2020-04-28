The Stones and the Ghost town | Current world | DW

Suitable for Corona-crisis the Rolling Stones have released a Song with the gloomy title “Living in a Ghost Town”. It is the first new title of the British rock band since 2012. The piece was written already a year ago, but then ” we thought that it would reverberate in the time in which we live,” says front man Mick Jagger on Twitter.

The Song was of it, “to be in a place that is full of life, but now, in a way life is,” said Jagger in an interview with “Apple Music”. It’s about Chaos and destruction and the seemingly infinite loneliness of Isolation: “life was so beautiful Then we were all locked up”, sings Jagger in it. “Please let this be over / Stuck in a world without end.”

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RdhENdBYqdo(/embed)

A Mild Reggae

So dark the Text, so mild sound with the Reggae-rhythms, in which the Stones prove to be as fit as a fiddle. The Band was founded in 1962 in the UK, you apply with a total of over 300 years of the life of four musicians Jagger (76), guitarist Keith Richards (76), Ron Wood (72, guitar) and Charlie Watts (78, drums) as the oldest major Studio and live band of rock history.

He had filed prior to the release of “Living In A Ghost Town” again in some text passages to the current Situation, said Jagger more. “To be honest, I didn’t have to rewrite very much.”

Mick Jagger in action – in the summer of last year

“All of a sudden comes to life”

“It’s kind of creepy if he suddenly comes to life,” said guitarist Richards about the Song he had co-written with Jagger. Much of the past two decades had been the Band on tour. The Coronavirus pandemic, did you – like many others – by your Tour-planning.

Only at the weekend, the Stones hit the headlines as part of a virtual Corona-benefit concert with the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. With their Hit “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” were the rock musicians of their living rooms to Doctors, nurses and Fans all over the world. The concert by 32 million euros of donations for medical aid organisations and the world health organization (WHO) came together converted.

