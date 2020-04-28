“Late Night Berlin – Klaas Heufer-Umlauf” missed?: Repetition on TV and online

On 27.4.2020 there was a 23:10 PM “Late Night Berlin – Klaas Heufer-to see in circulation” in television. You have “Late Night Berlin – Klaas Heufer-Umlauf” miss, want to see the shipment but, in any case? Take a look in the Pro7Library over. Here you will find countless TV programs after their broadcast online as Video-on-Demand streaming. In the case of Pro7 on TV, there will be no repetition.

“Late Night Berlin – Klaas Heufer-Umlauf” on TV: that’s the point

From the Late Night Studio in Berlin hosts Klaas Heufer-Umlauf sends his Personality Show in which he commented on the current Events of the preceding week, as well as the big and small topics of daily humour, celebrity guests and musical Acts presented. The range of topics the shipment includes everything from politics to pop culture, Sport, media and society. (Source: Pro7, transmitted through the SPARK program magazines)

All the information on the repetition of “Late Night Berlin – Klaas Heufer-Umlauf” in TV at a glance

In the case of: Pro7 (replay online)

With: Klaas Heufer-Umlauf, Max Giesinger, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick

Year of production: 2020

Length: 65 minutes (From 23:10 to 0:15 PM)

In HD: Yes

