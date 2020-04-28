Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt are the first time parents

Katherine and Chris dated for the first time in June 2018, in the past year, the Couple gave the Yes-word. His Katherine would be a great mother, had Chris during a visit to the “E!”-Show in February, explained. “It has improved my life in every way,” gushed Chris at the time. “You will, God willing, one day be a great mother.” If his Sweetheart was there, too, already pregnant?

One way or the other a particularly the sweet baby news to look forward to: Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger (72) is expected. The actor is then namely, for the first Time, grandpa. In an Interview with U.S. news show “Extra” is not revealed to the namely, in the last year: “I push it because I know it will happen eventually. It was the decision of Katherine and Chris want to go, when you move,” says Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Yes, I’m looking forward to it!”