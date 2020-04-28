From the home office: A price-Bebber for the eternity – Rems-Murr-Kreis

A reminder also to the Status Quo Photo: Steinert





Record sort brings back old memories, Thomas Black at the Corona-grounded established. And it pleases even the neighbors.

Hobby madness, the hand-written price Bebber glued to the sound Board cover. 19,90 there is no Euro, D-Mark, the 1977. For a 15-Year-olds, a whole chunk of money, he invested in his first Rock record. But for the double album, the Boy would have paid even more. “Status Quo live” until today, a few of the shots “tonight live from the Apollo, Glasgow Wailing” is quite audible, even if the Rest of the music is quite Schrammel: “Big fat Mama”, “Junior’s”, or “Caroline”.





And of course the famous Intro: “Is there anybody else here who wants to rock!? – Is there anybody else here who wants to roll?! And is there anybody else here who wants to boogie?!“ Each question of the “most magnificent Rock’n answered by the frenetic cheers of the audience and Roll Band in the laaand”, crowned by the final out bellowed one announcement: “Status Quooooooooo!!!!!!” The neighbours know it by now also.

An afternoon is not enough

The striking Cover is stuck me immediately in the eye, as I started to sort my records – a nice employment in the Corona-grounded. With an afternoon that was not done, however. Over the years, some copies have been added.









To the purchase of the first I can still remember well. My older sister took me with her first car, a red Renault R 4, to Waldshut, to the nearest place with a larger record deal. In your car there was a built in cassette recorder, in which I heard a year later, the next-Live-Sensation and took me back to about the 20 Mark: “Jethro Tull – Bursting out”. Was recorded in the concert in the festival hall in Berne – “goodness Noobig fescht hall Bäärn” – announced by Claude Nobs, the legendary Manager of the festival of Montreux.

Which brings us to the third legendary Live Album of the 70s, “Made in Japan” by Deep Purple. It is my favorite to hear Live version of “Smoke on the Water”, not the Studio recording, which runs constantly on the Radio. “Funky Claude what is running in and out picking up Kids from the Ground” – just that Claude Nobs from Montreux, as I only learned many years later. The plate I have bought two Times and both times the piece was lost: borrowed, not back. To a CD, you is here, but unfortunately not on Vinyl.

Tina live in Munich’s Olympic hall

A lot of Live are amazing-plates in my collection, I notice. To listen to a am I quasi: “Tina live in Europe”, in the 80s, among other things, in Munich’s Olympic hall, where the once 15-year-old Schwarzwaldbub studied now, and with Thousands of other enthusiasm for Tina Turner hoarse cheered.

Almost every plate I have placed so far, and if it were only a few titles. If the pace continues, I’m in retirement till I’m done. But the memories that come back are just too beautiful. And even a copy of my music-listening habits is also still there: “The singer war of the Heath hares” by James Krüss, a gift at Easter half a century ago. With great speakers: Charles Regnier as the Minister for the Bunny song, or Franz Muxeneder as a rabbit Hunter. Madness, same Time to have a listen. In the case of the Sortiererei you come in from the Hundredth to the Thousandth!