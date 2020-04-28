Background to the layoffs of some of the Superstars – Karl Anderson suggests a return to NJPW a change of mind regarding Drake Maverick – NXT commentators team of the corona crisis affected

– Karl Anderson indicated this week with a short Video, a possible return to Japan, where the inclined Fan in this regard, of course, immediately New Japan comes to mind. As Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, keeps you that it is quite Likely that Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows return either to Japan NJPW or AEW will be able to connect, currently, but there is still no Deal. The Video of Anderson was more of a Teaser for the Fans.

– With regard to the reasons for the dismissal of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, it is, by the way, now that it was within WWE believe that the lucrative contracts they signed a few months ago, and are ultimately not worth it. Anderson & Gallows had previously rejected multiple contract extension, however, WWE offered improved contracts to prevent them from switching to AEW. As the offer rose to each of 750,000 US dollars per year in salary, extended their contracts yet. With regard to the dismissals of Rusev, Mike Bennett, Deonna Purrazzo and Taynara Conti, it is said to have also played a role, that all of them had in the meantime asked for their dismissal, or dissatisfied, or (in the case of Rusev) were not ready, their outlet ends to extend contracts. Also Deonna Purrazzo belongs in this category, the 25-year-old this week, explained in an Interview that she was already for 6 months rather unsatisfied and let the Official know. You haven’t asked for their dismissal, but made it clear that it might be better if you go, if you don’t have plans for you.

– Also, if you could believe this after the current NXT-issue regarding the dismissal of Drake Maverick no rethinking. WWE has decided only to pack his dismissal in a Storyline, since his Video (this can be found HERE!), what the Brit posted after his release in the Social media had got very much attention. He participates in the tournament to the interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship, as he was announced for this even before his release, then he should leave the Company, but business as usual.

– Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix are not currently used due to the corona crisis in NXT as commentators. Both of them have young children at home and do not want to take risk and also not on a regular basis in 14-day quarantine. Mauro Ranallo is not a fly, however, from his native California to Florida to the NXT Shows, he set to music, but some segments of your home. Currently working on an Option that Ranallo at home can comment on in his Studio the NXT Shows live.

