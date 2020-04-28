Angelina Heger & Sebastian Pannek got married

Image: Matthias Nareyek / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Angelina Heger and Sebastian Pannek gave the Yes-word. As the 27-Year-old revealed on Instagram, took place the wedding in the registry office of a castle.

Due to the Corona pandemic, only the closest friends and family were during accompany him or her present.

Secret wedding for Angelina Heger and Sebastian Pannek

You have done it! Angelina Heger and Sebastian Pannek gave it, in spite of Corona in the inner circle the Yes-word. Like the “Bachelor”Couple via revealed Instagram, found the ceremony in the registry office of a castlethe place has a great Allee, and a garden. The day before the wedding Ceremony had been, according to Sebastian Pannek also “very stressful”. Because of the Coronavirus, the Couple in constant return was with the Registrar’s office. With a safety distance among the guests of the wedding could take place then. A great Celebration it was. The Couple instead to the Party according to their own information next year in the summer to catch up on. “Next year, the big wedding is coming,” said Angelina, her Fans recently in your Instagram Story.

Angelina Heger post romantic wedding photo

On Instagram published Angelina is now a first picture of the wedding. The 27-Year-old is in your wedding dress to see. Happy, she hugs her newly wedded husband. The romantic photo they titled it with the words: “Mr&Mrs Pannek”. In addition to her Fans also some of the Stars congratulated the Couple for the wedding. So the Bachelor”winner Katja Kuehne the contribution of multiple-congratulations-Emojis commented“. And also, musicians and “Bachelorette”participants David Friedrich is pleased with the two. “Family Pannek is getting bigger and bigger! All the best to you”, are his words.