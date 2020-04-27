What he appreciates most about Vettel especially

At 19:04 Until tomorrow! And thus we have arrived again at the end of today’s live Ticker. Many thanks for Reading our blog. Maria Reyer would be happy if you’re a morning of it again! Until then, have a nice evening and stay healthy!

At 17:59 Tomorrow: The great F1 Show celebrates its Premiere! Today, I have already announced the new edition of the "Starting Grid", but it is even better! Because tomorrow night at 20 PM for all formula 1 Fans a treat. We have spoken with formula 1 expert Marc Surer and Sky commentator Sascha Roos, this is a great F1 Show is created. In the hour-long broadcast, which will be moderated by Kevin Scheuren, to be discussed many topics from the world of Grand-Prix-Sports. Among other things, the future of Sebastian Vettel. Also about "Ferrari-gate" speaks to editor-in-chief Christian Nimmervoll with the guests, but also about Ayrton Senna and Adrian Sutil! As of Monday evening 20 o'clock, you can on our YouTube channel, the Video in full length, watch!

At 17:54 Allison: After the death of his wife’s work was his support Fun and joy on the one hand, grief and pain on the other – Charles Leclerc knows these two contrasts only too well. James Allison has not experienced in the past four years, only beautiful moments with Mercedes. The Briton had to cope with in 2016, the death of his wife. A severe blow of fate, he is now in this YouTube Video open has spoken. “Only a few months after the death of my wife I started to work at Mercedes. I was a wreck at that time and even today, four years later, grieve I to you,” says Allison, honestly. “But at the time I cried on the way into work and then again on the way home.” He has taken a sabbatical, but has thrown himself completely into his new role at Mercedes. “I had hoped that I could make in my Job is useful, and that I could again feel the floor under my feet. And I’m Mercedes very grateful, because at a time in my life and nothing normal felt like, was the work of the only Familiar.”

At 17:30 “Banana” Leclerc conquered the power We have already talked earlier about it: Charles Leclerc, the two-time Grand Prix winner and Ferrari-bearer of hope, has won the Internet this weekend with his banana costume. Even today, there are responses to the action. Especially the proposal at the press conference, like me 😉

17:00 Technology chief expected “Explosion of creativity” Mercedes technical boss James Allison has been reported from the quarantine in the UK, to word. In a new YouTube Video of the Teams he talks about the Isolation and a lot of free time at home – very unusual for a senior formula 1 engineer. Although his Team is currently in “Shutdown”, but the heads continue to smoke. “We are currently in a Shutdown. Because if we can’t race, then we do not earn money. And if we don’t make money then we should spend nothing. Therefore, this Shutdown is the most sensible way to survive this period,” he explains. PostScript: “This does not mean, however, that the brains are shut down. Many engineers think just home you can do to make the car faster, if we can get back to work.” Allison is expecting a lot of creative ideas, resulting in this break, and even speaks of an “Explosion” of creativity, “when we return back to the factory”.

At 16:24 Barcelona: a fee would have to be renegotiated Currently, the debate in the formula 1, above all, a question: when does it start again? But also: Where can be driven in 2020? Now Barcelona has declared that it would be in this year ready to have a race without spectators, and compete to get the contract of the route comes to an end this year. The clerk of the course Joan Fontsere in has Spanish Radio declared that in this case, however, no fee would be. “We have discussed several scenarios with the formula 1,” he says. “We were asked whether we would be ready when the championship starts in the summer, to organize a Grand Prix, to the exclusion of the Public. We have said Yes.” There is only one Problem: “When the race behind closed doors takes place, the source of income of the organizer. Therefore, the existing contract with the formula 1 would not be valid”. It post’d and the fee is probably a compromise to be found.

At 15:44 McLaren team boss about Brown: “A full-blooded Racer” Speaking of McLaren … the Team has prepared in the course of the previous year new. Andreas Seidl, team principal and James Key as Technical Director of the most important Posts were filled. The German has lived in Woking already. Even with his boss, he understand well, emphasized Seidl. “He’s my Boss, so I need to talk positive about him,” he jokes. “No, no joke. From the first Meeting it was clear to me that Zak and I share many views,” says Seidl. He described the cooperation as “good Interaction”. Zak brown’s management style give him the necessary freedom, but at the same time support. “What I particularly like: Zak is a thoroughbred Racer.”

At 15:38 McLaren receives financial boost We come back to a serious topic. The corona crisis is to date still have not assessed the consequences for the economy of the formula 1 is affected. Liberty Media has resorted to some of the Teams already financially under the arms. McLaren has to get out of this money, although nothing, however it was now known that the British car manufacturer has received a cash injection in the amount of 300 million pounds by the shareholders. According to a report from theDaily Mailit reads: “The new equity was used to support the group in this period of unprecedented closure.” McLaren has sent some employees on short-time work and salaries reduced. The privately owned company is controlled by the Bahraini sovereign wealth Fund Mumtalakat, which holds a share of 57.7 percent.

At 15:19 Mercedes: children explore the aerodynamics Mercedes has made a great Video online in the technology-Director Mike Elliott, together with his two Kids aerodynamics experiments. Great idea for all parents, who do not know exactly how your formula 1-mad children to entertain!

At 14:51 Hamilton dreams … … on Social Media of Ayrton Senna. The Briton has already been told many times how much he admired the three-time world champion, him as an Idol and role model looks at. When he was nine years old, died of the Brazilians in the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola.

At 14:31 “Damn it!” While Williams-chef Jon Francis cook is currently on medical personnel trying to make George Russell to keep fit. Succeed him, well, more moderate 😉

At 13:53 Of "natural talent" to "lazy bag" Suitable to this story of Nick Heidfeld, we have recently created this photo series on the former team-mates of the German. From Kimi Raikkonen to Sebastian Vettel, he gives us his views on the formula 1 sizes … Kimi Raikkonen (Sauber, 2001): "They call him 'Iceman'. But he wanted to be a world champion and has trained hard. Some of what people say about him are true. Else not vote at all. You're not the champion of the world, if you're a lazy Sack and you to have nothing to give. If he was beaten, didn't like him."


