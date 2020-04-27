Twitter reminds you of your missteps

Washington. Melania Trump is 50 years old – and this Event will of course be given also on the Internet all sorts of attention. For a lot of users on Twitter, the birthday of the First Lady is an occasion, a little look back – at the many missteps, for example. Between the Thousands of birthday wishes again and again mocking Tweets to be found.

For one, it is because, of course, the very youthful appearance of the President’s wife, the appeals to, among other things, Micky beisenherz, apparently, very.

I think Melania Trump attractive. — Micky Beisenherz (@Micky Beisenherz) April 26, 2020

The largest part of Melania Trump is now 50 — Other View (@View) April 26, 2020

There are also voices that do not find the good that is now about Melania and her appearance is mocked, because, so users can find Enthusiast “Hindsight”, the First Lady also offers enough occasions to scoff at your “embarrassing and ridiculous” work.

Melania is the worst, but it’s disappointing to see so many posts today that sound borderline anti-immigrant and slut-shamimg. I get it, Trump is a hypocrite. But why not focus on her ridiculous and shameful actions *as FLOTUS*???? #Happy birthday Melania pic.twitter.com/SeQLzGIeeC — hindsight enthusiast (@🏚in a while)🕙 (@plexidoki) April 26, 2020

A Retrospective of Melania trump’s Accomplishments as First Lady 1) Hashtag Design and Implementation

2) Tennis Pavill- Fin. — Stay Home McFacetouch (@GruberWazzu) April 26, 2020

What has Melania @FLOTUS that has made America a better place? Wrong answers only. I’ll start.. She made us appreciate Michelle Obama even more!! — QUIT FACEBOOK (@SkeptiCatz) April 26, 2020

Whether or not a written-down speech of Michelle Obama, or inappropriate clothing – everything. Who remembers the debate about the “don’t care”coat of Melania? In June of 2018, she wore a green jacket with the inscription “I really don’t care, do you?” – ironically, when she visited refugees at the Mexican-American border. Shortly before that, they had said that they find family separations on the border – for the had used her husband – well. Now, the web forgets nothing!

But not only public missteps have had on the Image of the First Lady, Flotus called, short for First Lady of the United States. Also its not just transparent past as a Migrant always makes for Trouble.

Happy Birthday, Melania

spreading a racist slur abt Obama not being born here

-plagiarizing Michelle Obama speeches

-working in US w/out a permit

-lying abt your college degree

-bringing your parents here thru chain migration …you’ve earned all the happiness you’ve got. pic.twitter.com/TgeIyqJc82 — John Fugelsang (@John Fugelsang) April 26, 2020

Happy Birthday, Melania! Your orange hubby spent years calling for Obama’s birth certificate. I’m calling for your legal immigration papers. How the hell did you get to “Einstein” visa for extraordinary abilities, despite your blatant lie under oath about college degrees, @FLOTUS? — Andrea Junker (@The Beach Junker) April 26, 2020

Of course, it is also scoffed at the President himself – especially in regards to his preference in women, what comes to the age.

We should be nice to Trump today, one of his worst fears has come true. He woke up today and realized he was married to a woman in her 50’s. @FLOTUS — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) April 26, 2020

Melania Trump turns 50 today or as her husband calls it, “ew.” — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 26, 2020

That the President of the First congratulated the Lady for her birthday via Twitter, was also a topic of user “Fubarred” speculated that Donald Trump was not simply invited to the Party of his wife. Perhaps, speculates “Article Archives”, he is also simply prefer a round of Golf?

And what more thoughtful gift could Donald give Melania than his absence? — Michael Houck (@woapalanne512) April 26, 2020

Guessing someone wasn’t invited to Melania’s birthday party, eh Donny. — Fubarred (@Ady201820) April 26, 2020

Are we sure he’s not golfing? Has anyone actually lakes him at the white house? I mean, it is Melania’s birthday, he can’t be with her so where is he? — Article Archives (@hatfield_mina) April 26, 2020

Also, if on Twitter, many sarcastic comments, but also thousands of Tweets, in which the First Lady to honor the day is to be congratulated. Some voters are also very satisfied with the wife of their President. “Students for Trump”-founder Ryan Fournier highlighted the achievements Melanias, for example, that she speaks five languages fluently, while Comedian and actor Terrence K. Williams performed a Song for you.

THIS IS A MUST WATCH! A birthday song for our @FLOTUS Melania Trump She will love this!!! Let’s continue to show her love all day. She deserves it! *RT so she can see it pic.twitter.com/bKasRHc7Yl — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) April 26, 2020

Today is Melania Trump’s birthday. She fled a communist country to come to the U.S. as an immigrant. She became a citizen and now First Lady. She speaks 5 languages and exhibits grace on the world stage. Why isn’t she on the cover of magazines, or invited on talk shows? 🤔 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) April 26, 2020

